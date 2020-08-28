A video shot by the Italian coast guard shows a burning yacht, dramatically sinking below the surface of the Mediterranean off the coast of Sardina. The clip has gone viral, as it shows the flaming yacht, sinking in the water. According to media reports, coast guard officials, had said they rescued 17 people from the vessel. Two coast guard boats and a helicopter were involved in the rescue operation. The video capturing the scary moment has gone viral on social media, and more report on the same is awaited. It left a plume of smoke behind as it disappeared into the water. Landslide in Norway Takes Away Part of Alta Village Into Sea, Dramatic Video Has Netizens Saying Even Earth Wants to Escape 2020.

The Italian news agency, ANSA, noted that the superyacht was 150-foot, called Lady MM and it was heading from Capri to Sardinia, when a fire broke out on board. The 17 people, who were rescued, included eight tourists from Kazakhstan and nine crew members. They were already rescued into a smaller boat, when the coast guard arrived, before the ship sank into the water.

Watch the Dramatic Video:

It was surely a near-to-death experience for the people on board, but as of reports, all of them abandoned the yacht. Not much information is provided about the incident, and if the passengers were injured as the yacht caught fire, is yet to be confirmed.

