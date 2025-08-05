Was Meghan Markle ‘Yacht Girl’ Before Meeting Prince Harry? Viral Pictures and Videos With Fake Claims About Duchess of Sussex ‘Past’ Debunked, Here's Fact Check!

Meghan Markle has often been the subject of extreme cyberbullying online. While some may argue this type of commentary comes with the territory of her public profession, it’s far from public outcry. To this, the criticisms seem to have now surfaced as fake claims. In the past few months, viral pictures and videos with claims about the Duchess of Sussex’s “past” as a “yacht girl” broke the internet timeline. The alleged claims lack credible evidence and are widely regarded as baseless. Different stories with fake claims stating “Meghan Markle Was a Yacht Girl” have garnered widespread speculations, leaving internet users bewildered about her alleged past. So, was she really a Yacht Girl before meeting Prince Harry? What does Yacht Girl mean? Here’s a fact check to debunk the viral claims about the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle Trolled With Funny Memes for Her Overuse of Edible Flowers To Garnish Food on Her Latest Netflix Show 'With Love, Meghan.'

What Does Yacht Girl Mean?

A Yacht Girl, also referred to as a ‘Yachtie,’ serves as entertainment for the well-off men on a yacht who request their company. A background in service work comes in handy for these entertainers as they earn money through participating. Yacht girl has often been controversial, with a few celebrities' alleged past in yachting before evolving into their careers. The alleged celebrities who participate in this industry have kept it all under wraps over the years, even though claims and personal accounts surface. But without any credible source, claiming an individual’s involvement in the alleged industry misleads the audience. Meghan Markle Celebrates International Women’s Day With Never-Before-Seen Moments of Prince Harry and Baby Lilibet!

Was Meghan Markle a ‘Yacht Girl’ Before Meeting Prince Harry?

Rumours of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appearing in yacht photos have resurfaced online, prompting persistent questions. The claims, further linking Meghan to Prince Andrew and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, allege that the Suit alum worked as a ‘yacht girl’ before marrying Prince Harry in 2018. However, the alleged claims lack credible evidence and are hence widely regarded as baseless. Investigations by reputable sources have found no verified pictures or documentation tying the actress to such activities.

Was Meghan Markle ‘Yacht Girl’?

Unverified Photos Misidentified as Meghan Markle Goes Viral

Allegedly a leaked photo of Meghan Markle during her yachtgirl days...🤨https://t.co/NskYGTXJfj pic.twitter.com/ETjrGzqDxy — MeghaFLOP Twerkle, Duchess of Failures (@TheFakeDuchess) July 10, 2025

The circulated images and videos claim to be from 2016, in some cases, featuring misidentified women as Meghan. Her supporters argue the narrative stems from ongoing tabloid-driven vilification, fueled by her departure from the royal family.

There is no verified source supporting Meghan’s involvement as a yacht girl. It must also be noted that not everyone who is spotted on a yacht participates in the practice. It’s one thing to enjoy yachting experiences, and it's entirely different to be a part of the Yacht Girl club.

Fact check

Claim : Meghan Markle Was a ‘Yacht Girl’ Before Meeting Prince Harry Conclusion : Rumours of Meghan Markle appearing in yacht photos have resurfaced online, prompting persistent questions. The claims, further linking Meghan to Prince Andrew and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, allege that the 'Suit' alum worked as a ‘yacht girl’ before marrying Prince Harry in 2018. However, the alleged claims lack credible evidence and are hence widely regarded as baseless. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).