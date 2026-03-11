Popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has once again become the focus of online discussions after a video showing his wife, Ritika Chauhan, getting emotional during a hospital visit surfaced on social media. The clip, which has quickly gone viral, was reportedly recorded after Dobhal was hospitalised following a serious car crash that occurred during an Instagram livestream. UK07 Rider Health Update: Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Reveals YouTuber Is Stable After Suicide Attempt, Requests Support (View Post).

The incident and the emotional hospital moment have drawn widespread attention from fans and the online community, many of whom have been closely following updates on the influencer’s health.

Viral Video Shows Emotional Moment at Hospital

In the viral clip circulating on social media, Ritika Chauhan is seen meeting her husband in the hospital shortly after the accident. According to reports, the couple held hands and became visibly emotional during the meeting, reflecting the tense and uncertain situation surrounding Dobhal’s health.

The video has been widely shared across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, prompting an outpouring of supportive messages from fans. Many followers expressed concern for Dobhal’s recovery and sympathy for his family during the difficult time.

Ritika Chaudhary Gets Emotional As She Meets Anurag Dobhal in Hospital After His Suicide Attempt - Watch Video

What Happened to UK07 Rider?

The incident occurred on March 7, when Anurag Dobhal crashed his SUV into a divider on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway while streaming live on Instagram. Reports indicate that thousands of viewers were watching the livestream as the crash took place.

Dobhal was immediately rushed to a hospital in Meerut, where he was admitted to the ICU for treatment and observation. Doctors later confirmed that he sustained injuries but survived the crash, and subsequent updates suggested he regained consciousness while recovering in the hospital.

The incident sparked significant concern among his followers, especially since Dobhal had shared emotional messages about personal struggles in the days leading up to the crash.

Personal Struggles and Family Dispute

Prior to the accident, Dobhal had uploaded a lengthy video discussing his mental health and accusing some family members of harassment following his marriage. The revelations triggered widespread debate online and raised questions about the pressures faced by public figures in the digital space. Reports also suggested tensions between Dobhal and his family over his marriage to Ritika Chauhan, though details about the dispute remain unclear.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Ritika has reportedly remained by his side since the accident, visiting him regularly during his hospitalisation. Rohit Panday, the manager of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 alumnus Anurag Dobhal (The UK07 Rider), has issued an official statement prioritising the health of the creator and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, following a high-speed car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Anurag Dobhal Health Update: Manager Rohit Panday Confirms Wife Ritika Is Supporting YouTuber in Hospital.

Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chaudhary Is Nine Months Pregnant

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Panday confirmed that while Dobhal has been moved from the ICU to a stable condition after undergoing orthopaedic surgery for a hip fracture, the team is strictly focused on his recovery and the mental well-being of Chauhan, who is currently nine months pregnant.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Rohit Panday). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).