Dehradun, March 7: Popular Indian vlogger and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, known online as "UK07 Rider," has reportedly been involved in a serious car accident following a series of distressing social media posts. The incident occurred during an Instagram live session where Dobhal appeared to intentionally crash his vehicle after delivering what he called a "final ride" message to his followers.

The crash follows days of intense public fallout between Dobhal and his family. The dispute centered on his inter-caste marriage to Ritika Chauhan in May 2025, a union Dobhal claimed his parents and brother, Kalam Dobhal, never fully accepted. ‘The Last Message’: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Threatens Suicide, Alleges Mental Harassment by Family Over Inter-Caste Marriage (Watch Video).

Did Anurag Dobhal Attempt Suicide on Live?

Influencer Anurag Dobhal aka UK07Rider Accident Shocks Fans

Anurag Dobhal is Alive and Safe

Anurag Dhobal committed suicide during an Instagram Live...wt f😱 pic.twitter.com/YECM4iImRZ — Berlin 🚩 (@Toxicity_______) March 7, 2026

In a nearly two-hour YouTube video posted on March 4, which he titled his "last vlog," a visibly emotional Dobhal accused his family of systematic mental harassment and torture. He alleged that he was forced to apologize to relatives for his marriage and claimed his parents told him they would "neither be happy nor let him be happy."

Allegations and Counter-Claims

The situation turned more volatile when Dobhal’s brother, Kalam, responded to the video with counter-allegations. Kalam shared screenshots on social media, claiming that Anurag had been dishonest about the situation. He further alleged that the vlogger had been unfaithful and had physically assaulted his wife, Ritika, leading to their separation. Anurag Dobhal Aka The UK07 Rider Gets Engaged to Ritika Chauhan; Couple Shares Stunning Video From Ceremony on Insta – WATCH.

While Dobhal claimed to have been barred from the family home, Kalam countered by stating his brother had filed "fake cases" against their parents and lost. The public back-and-forth left the vlogger's fanbase, known as the "Brosena," deeply divided and concerned for his well-being.

The 'Final Ride'

The controversy reached a breaking point during a recent Instagram live stream. While driving, Dobhal spoke directly to his viewers, expressing a profound sense of isolation. "There are no people left to call anymore," he reportedly told the audience.

In a moment that shocked thousands of live viewers, he stated, "Let's go for a final ride... and it's a goodbye," before the vehicle was seen accelerating and subsequently crashing. The feed cut shortly after the impact.

Background and Career

Anurag Dobhal rose to prominence as a moto-vlogger in 2018, building a following of over 6.9 million on Instagram. His career reached its peak after his appearance on Bigg Boss 17, though his exit from the show was also marked by controversy regarding his treatment by the producers.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding Dobhal’s current medical condition or the specific location of the accident. Local reports suggest the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

