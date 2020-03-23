Zomato Asks People For Pictures of Home-Cooked Food; From Poha to Pasta, The Photos Will Make You Hungry!

Zomato asks people for pictures of home-cooked food (Photo Credits: @TechnoMaharaj Twitter)

Most people across the globe are confined to their homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It has restricted movement of people across countries and world governments have requested citizens to stay at home and be healthy. And in the meanwhile, brands are trying to interact with their customers on social media using various methods. Zomato took to Twiter asking their followers about what they have been cooking at home and asked people to share pictures of dishes. Zomato tweeted saying, "Reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home. Let's make the timeline more colourful." COVID-19: Restaurant, Food Business Badly Hit in Hyderabad After Coronavirus Outbreak.

Zomato's tweet was quick to go viral on social media platforms with people sharing pictures of varying cuisines. The desi Twittrati jumped in to show off their cooking skills. And now the comment section is flooded with pictures of mouth-watering food. From South Indian breakfasts to North India thalis, people seem to be making full use of their quarantine season. And looking at the pictures we would suggest, unless you are terribly hungry, don't take at these photos, because you are sure to feel like eating. Coronavirus Outbreak: What Can You Do to Help the Local Businesses Survive the COVID-19 Crisis?

Check Out Zomato's Tweet Below:

reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳 let's make the timeline more colourful — Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020

And Here's What Twitterati Posted:

Some Egg Burji & Chicken masala with roti and jeera rice. pic.twitter.com/KjGO7799FE — Siddhant Kawale (@Sidkawale) March 23, 2020

And There Are Some Like This!

So Much Fooooood!

Can I Please Have Some?

Delicious!

Mouth-Watering!

WOW!

French toast for breakfast today pic.twitter.com/MkgvBFMwgJ — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) March 23, 2020

In Love With The Colours of Food!

Cuz I'm all about that health, about that health.. 1) quinoa salad 2) tomato mushroom basil bruschetta 3) thai raw papaya salad 4) jaggery peanut chikki pic.twitter.com/VH7188Cla8 — MB (@desiboho) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, hilarious comments also poured in. One wrote, Does instant poha count? (I boiled the water and sprinkled the bhujia.) Another reads, "Sirf ubala hai baki kaam murgi ne kiya."(I only boiled it, the rest was done by a hen.) After seeing all the pictures, we are a little too hungry and went quickly went scurrying for food into the kitchen.