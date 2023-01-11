New Delhi, January 11 : Hyundai India has launched the much awaited IONIQ 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023, at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers. For more details check the video below:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Launched in India :

It’s time to power your world and explore unlimited possibilities with #Hyundai #IONIQ5 the all-electric SUV. It is here to redefine the world of EV’s with its intelligent technology and innovative sustainability. Know more: https://t.co/iWdacNlE2b#HyundaiIndia #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/NnOI8W8Pf2 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)