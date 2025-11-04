2025 Hyundai Venue is launched in India at a starting price of INR 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model brings a new design and upgraded features to the compact SUV. It comes with a dual-tone interior theme and a curved panoramic display for a premium look. The new Hyundai Venue features comes with vertically stacked quad-beam LED headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new Venue is offered with multiple engine options, which include a Kappa 1.2-litre MPI petrol, a Kappa 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol, and a U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. Transmission options include manual, automatic, and DCT. 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Price, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Hyper-Naked Superbikes.

New Hyundai Venue Launched in India

"Not a car, but a tech-mobile!" The all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line ignites your passion for performance, style, and smart innovation. Unleash the thrill, unleash the adventure. Tech up. Go beyond. #Hyundai #AllNewHyundaiVenue #AllNewHyundaiNLine #TechUpGoBeyond pic.twitter.com/n1ZtfObzQP — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Hyundai India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)