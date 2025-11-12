Two days after a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least nine people and injured nearly two dozen, newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed the exact moment of the deadly blast. The video, captured by a traffic camera near Red Fort Metro Station’s Gate Number 1, shows a white Hyundai i20 slowly moving through evening traffic before suddenly erupting into a massive fireball. The 6:52 pm explosion on Monday sent shockwaves across Old Delhi, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and shattering windows of adjacent shops. Panic-stricken commuters can be seen fleeing as the inferno spreads. Investigators are examining the footage to trace the car’s route and identify possible suspects behind the devastating blast. Delhi Blast Case: Red Ford EcoSport Car Linked to Prime Suspect Umar Un Nabi in Red Fort Explosion Seized in Faridabad.

Delhi Car Blast CCTV Video

#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV footage of the car blast near the Red Fort that claimed the lives of 8 people and injured many others. Source: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/QeX0XK411G — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

