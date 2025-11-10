Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat expressed condolences to the affected families after a deadly explosion rocked Delhi on Monday, November 10. A deadly blast in Delhi claimed 8 lives while injuring several others near the Red Fort in the national capital. Vinesh Phogat, taking to X, reacted to the heartbreaking development and called for the people to show vigilance against these incidents. "The explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi is extremely tragic and concerning. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and that the injured are granted the strength to recover swiftly. Such incidents in the nation's capital are highly unfortunate, and we all must remain vigilant against such tragedies by standing united," she wrote on X. Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, Takes Stock of Situation After Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Kills 8.

Vinesh Phogat Expresses Condolences to Affected Families of Delhi Blast

दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुआ विस्फोट अत्यंत दुखद और चिंताजनक है। अभी तक की जानकारी के अनुसार कई लोगों के जीवन की हानि हुई है, जो बेहद पीड़ादायक है। इस दुःखद घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति… — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vinesh Phogat). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)