A blast tore through a Hyundai i20 near Red Fort Metro Station around 7 PM today, November 10, killing eight and injuring several others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the incident, said, "All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public." He added that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Special Branch, NSG, NIA, and FSL have begun a thorough investigation, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. Shah confirmed he has spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge, both of whom are at the site. He further stated, "I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately." Authorities continue to secure the area and assess the extent of damage caused by the blast. ‘Saw Body Parts Spread on Road’: Eyewitness Recalls Harrowing Scenes After Delhi Car Blast Kills 8 Near Red Fort Metro Station (Watch Videos).

Amit Shah To Visit Red Fort Blast Site in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort Metro Station | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.… pic.twitter.com/BfRei3r3tx — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)