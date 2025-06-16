Citroen C3 Limited Sports, a new hatchback, was launched in India by French automaker Citroen. The new Citroen C3 Limited Sports edition comes with a 1.2-litre NA (naturally aspirated) motor that generates a maximum of 82 bhp power and 112 Nm of torque. It is mated with manual transmission. Customers can also choose a 1.2 turbo-petrol engine variant offering 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque with manual transmission and a 205 Nm torque variant with automatic transmission. Citroen C3 Limited Sports comes with a new bumper, front decals, ambient lights, a new interior theme and many other upgrades. Citroen C3 Limited Sports price in India starts at INR 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and Citroen C3 range starts at INR 6.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Tesla Robotaxi Launch Soon in Austin: Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Ride Service Appears on Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website.

Citroen C3 Limited Sports Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

The sporty side of the C3 has arrived. Bold. Dynamic. Pure taste of adrenaline. Built for those who aren’t afraid to live life wide open. Sporty. Spirited. All Ways On.#AllWaysOn#CitroënIndia #CitroënC3Sport #Citroën #Turbo pic.twitter.com/5eipYEzego — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)