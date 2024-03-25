French automobile brand 'Citroen' confirmed to reveal its new All-New Citroen Basalt Vision, a compact SUV Coupe for the Indian market. The French automaker claimed that Citroen Basalt Vision was developed for the needs of the consumers of India. The company announced that it will reveal the first form of the Basalt Vision model in India, hinting at other possible models like Citroen C3 Aircross. The all-new Citroen Basalt Vision will be shown in India on March 27, 2024, at 4:30 PM IST. The company may unveil more details about the upcoming model before the reveal date. Xiaomi Car App Launched on Apple’s App Store in China Ahead of Xiaomi SU7 Launch on March 28; Check Details.

Citroen Basalt Vision To Be Revealed on March 27:

All-new Citroën Basalt Vision - Citroën’s compact SUV Coupé for India. Developed especially for the needs and desires of consumers in India, its first forms will be revealed on March 27th, at 4:30 PM (IST).#CitroënBasaltVision #SUV #Coupé pic.twitter.com/Ei3hKPdvky — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) March 25, 2024

