Citroen announced the unveiling of its new 2025 Citroen C5 Aircross during the Citroen Electric Show on April 29, 2025. The French automobile company only shared, "The most spacious, comfortable & high-tech SUV we have ever built coming soon!" from its social media handles. In India, the original Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in 2021, and the facelift version was launched in 2022. In the teaser video, only parts of the new Citroen C5 Aircross were showcased without revealing the full design. Cybertruck Spotted in India: After Tesla Model Y, Electric Pickup From Elon Musk’s EV Company Seen on Indian Roads, Launch Expected Soon.

Citroen C5 Aircross 2025 Teaser Dropped, Coming on April 29

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Citroën (@citroen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)