Tesla Robotaxi Launch Soon in Austin: Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Ride Service Appears on Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website

Tesla's Robotaxi service is now reportedly listed on Texas' Automated Vehicle Deployment website. The Robotaxi service rollout is planned for June 22, 2025, in Austin. Elon Musk confirmed the date but noted it may shift for safety reasons.

Tesla Robotaxi Launch Soon in Austin: Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Ride Service Appears on Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website
Tesla Robotaxi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2025 10:36 AM IST

    Tesla Robotaxi service is now reportedly listed on the Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment website. The Tesla Robotaxi launch is expected soon in Austin. The company is currently testing the self-driving service in Austin. Tesla plans to start offering its autonomous rides to the public on June 22, 2025. On June 11, 2025, Elon Musk confirmed the plan but said, “Tentatively, June 22. We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift.” In a related update, Musk also shared, “First Tesla that drives itself from factory end of line all the way to a customer house is June 28.” Tesla Robotaxi Launch in Austin: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Tentative Date’, Says ‘We Are Being Super Paranoid About Safety’.

    ‘Tesla Robotaxi Service Listed on the Texas Dept. of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website’

    Tesla Robotaxi Rides Tentatively To Start on June 22

    Latestly whatsapp channel