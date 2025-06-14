Tesla Robotaxi Launch Soon in Austin: Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Ride Service Appears on Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website

Tesla Robotaxi service is now reportedly listed on the Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment website. The Tesla Robotaxi launch is expected soon in Austin. The company is currently testing the self-driving service in Austin. Tesla plans to start offering its autonomous rides to the public on June 22, 2025. On June 11, 2025, Elon Musk confirmed the plan but said, “Tentatively, June 22. We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift.” In a related update, Musk also shared, “First Tesla that drives itself from factory end of line all the way to a customer house is June 28.” Tesla Robotaxi Launch in Austin: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Tentative Date’, Says ‘We Are Being Super Paranoid About Safety’.

‘Tesla Robotaxi Service Listed on the Texas Dept. of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website’

🚨BREAKING: Tesla Robotaxi service is now officially listed on the Texas Dept. of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment website. Currently testing in Austin, public launch soon. Autonomous rideshare is almost here. pic.twitter.com/yv1E4RO2fu — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 14, 2025

Tesla Robotaxi Rides Tentatively To Start on June 22

Tentatively, June 22. We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift. First Tesla that drives itself from factory end of line all the way to a customer house is June 28. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

