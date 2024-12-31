The official account of Ford Motor Company on X (formerly Twitter) was allegedly hacked for a brief period. Multiple pictures going viral on social media showed posts on Ford's X account, including multiple Pro-Palestine messages. "All eyes on Gaza", "Free Palestine", and "Israel is a terrorist state" were posted on Ford's X account after it was allegedly hacked. However, the messages were later deleted, and the account was restored. In an official statement, Ford said that their X account was compromised for a brief period. "Three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford. They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach," the statement read. Ford Layoffs: US-Based Automobile Giant Planning Job Cuts of 4,800 Employees in Germany, UK Amid Its Struggles With Passenger Vehicle, Lower Demand.

Ford's X Account Hacked

JUST IN - X account of Ford appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/EXzt3H196t — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 30, 2024

Pro-Palestine Messages Posted on Ford's X Account After Hacking Were Deleted

UPDATE: The posts on Ford's X account, including multiple Pro-Palestine messages, have been deleted pic.twitter.com/rZIBED5bwG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 30, 2024

Ford Issues Statement

