Siddharth Jain, INOX's executive director, has become the first Indian business tycoon to own a Tesla EV. He thanked Elon Musk for making his dream come true by saying, "This one’s for you Elon Musk" on X. Siddharth Jain said that he was "beyond thrilled" to receive the "India Inc’s 1st Tesla" Jain said he was waiting for the precious moment since he visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017. India Surpasses Japan to Become World’s 3rd-Largest Automobile Market, Eyes Top Spot in 5 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari

INOX's Siddharth Jain 1st Indian Business Tycoon to Get India Inc's First Tesla EV

This one’s for you @ElonMusk!!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st @Tesla ! I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017! Dreams do come true!✨ pic.twitter.com/UMEAxK4Ixg — Siddharth Jain (@JainSiddharth_) September 15, 2025

