Austin, March 10: Elon Musk has officially announced that "X Money," the integrated digital payment system for the social media platform X, will enter an early public access phase starting next month. This development marks a pivotal step in Musk's long-standing objective to transform the platform, formerly known as Twitter, into a comprehensive "everything app" that combines social media with seamless financial services.

The rollout follows an extensive period of internal testing and strategic development. By embedding payment infrastructure directly into the platform, X aims to capture value from its vast user base of approximately 600 million monthly active users, facilitating in-app transactions that mirror the versatility of multi-purpose super-apps found in other global markets. X AI Video Crackdown: Elon Musk-Owned Social Platform To Suspend Creators Posting Undisclosed AI-Generated War Videos From Monetisation Programme.

𝕏 Money early public access will launch next month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2026

X Money: Financial Services and Core Features

At its core, X Money is designed to function as a digital wallet that allows users to store funds, perform peer-to-peer transfers, and pay bills without exiting the application. According to early beta previews, the service aims to provide a competitive financial experience, with features reportedly including a branded metal debit card, direct deposit capabilities, and interest-bearing accounts offering an annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%.

The platform has secured money transmitter licenses in over 40 U.S. states and established a key partnership with Visa to facilitate secure and regulated transactions. While initial features prioritize fiat currency transfers, the infrastructure is widely expected to eventually support broader financial services, including stock and cryptocurrency trading through "Smart Cashtags," allowing users to interact with financial data and execute trades directly within their social feeds.

X Money: Strategy Behind the 'Everything App'

The introduction of X Money represents a core pillar of Musk’s vision to reshape the digital utility of the platform. By centralizing communication, media consumption, and financial activity, the company is positioning itself to generate diversified revenue streams beyond traditional advertising. This approach mirrors the business model of WeChat, which serves as a central hub for messaging, commerce, and finance in China. X Money Launched: Elon Musk Confirms X-Powered Digital Payment System Released Internally for Testing; Global Launch Soon.

While the financial layer is being integrated to enhance user engagement and platform retention, the company has faced significant regulatory and technical hurdles during the development phase. The upcoming early public access launch serves as a testing ground to evaluate user trust, transaction security, and regulatory compliance at scale before a planned global expansion later in 2026.

