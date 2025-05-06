MG Windsor EV Pro will launch today, on May 6, 2025 in India at 12 PM. The upcoming electric car from Morris Garages India will reportedly offer up to 460 km range on a single charge due to its 50.6 kWh battery. The MG Windsor EV Pro will have autonomous Level-2 ADAS, vehicle-to-load and other features that make it stand out. The electric car will likely generate 136 hp maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The MG Windsor EV Pro price in India could be around INR 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Heritage-Inspired Limited Edition SUV.

MG Windsor Pro Launching Today in India

Crafted for journeys that linger a little longer. Because your time on the road should feel timeless. Business Class Goes PRO. Arriving on 06.05.25.#BusinessClassGoesPRO #MGWindsorEVPRO #MorrisGaragesIndia #MGMotorIndia @TheJSWGroup pic.twitter.com/AfMjfnCC79 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) May 5, 2025

