Morris Garages India (MG India) will launch its new electric model, MG Windsor EV Pro, in India, offering up to 460 kilometres range on a single charge. The car will pack a 50.6kWh battery, which can produce a maximum of 136 hp power and achieve a peak torque of 200 Nm. The vehicle will have Level 2 ADAS hardware, V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V functions. The design of the vehicle will remain similar to that of the MG Windsor EV. The expected MG Winsor EV Pro price is INR 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of this electric car will begin soon; check the live-streaming link here. Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Heritage-Inspired Limited Edition SUV.

MG Windsor EV Pro Launch Live Streaming Link

