New Delhi, May 5: Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition is launched in India at a starting price of INR 67.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched heritage-inspired limited edition SUV comes with commanding looks, and it is packed with several unique features. Starting with the obvious, Jeep India has launched its Wrangler Willys '41 Edition by taking inspiration from the 1941 military era, the time when original Willys Jeep served World War II (WWII). The car comes with a dedicated "1941" badge on the bonnet giving it a unique identity.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 1941 Edition comes in "41 Green" colour only. The limited edition SUV appears rugged and can be a great companion for off-road driving, such as on terrain and the mountainside. Since the Willys '41 Edition is a special edition vehicle, it will be sold in India in limited numbers. The automobile company has only produced 30 units. Jeep Wrangler Willys has notable premium upgrades and features compared to the standard model. Volkswagen Golf GTI Pre-Booking Now Open in India, Take Quiz To Unlock Booking; Check Specifications and Other Details.

Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Specifications and Features

Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition comes with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It is capable of generating a maximum of 270 hp power and 400 Nm of peak torque. There is an eight-speed automatic gearbox mated with the engine, offering a 4x4 driving system.

Based on the Rubicon variant, the Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Special Edition has various practical and premium upgrades. They include power-operated side steps, all-weather floor mats, grab handles for both front and rear passengers, and digital video recorders at the front and rear. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed, Likely To Arrive in September 2025; Check Specifications and Features.

Jeep also offers an optional adventure pack that includes a roof carrier with integrated side steps and a Sunrider roof. The Willys '41 Special Edition is priced at INR 1.51 lakh above the standard Rubicon variant, while the adventure package is available for an additional INR 4.56 lakh. The new Wrangler Willys 1941 special edition SUV is available across authorised Jeep dealerships in India.

