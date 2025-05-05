MG Windsor EV Pro will launch in India on May 6, 2025. The electric vehicle (EV) is expected to feature updated specifications and may come with the same design as the current Windsor EV. The company has confirmed that the new Windsor EV Pro will offer Level-2 autonomous ADAS features. MG Windsor EV Pro will also come with Vehicle-to-Load support. The EV may come with a 50.6kWh battery pack, which is expected to offer a driving range of up to 460 km on a single charge. It is likely to be powered by an electric motor delivering 136 hp and 200Nm of torque. The expected price of the MG Windsor EV Pro is around INR 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding battery rental charges. Volkswagen Golf GTI Pre-Booking Now Open in India, Take Quiz To Unlock Booking; Check Specifications and Other Details.

MG Windsor EV Pro Will Launch in India on May 6

Crafted for journeys that linger a little longer. Because your time on the road should feel timeless. Business Class Goes PRO. Arriving on 06.05.25.#BusinessClassGoesPRO #MGWindsorEVPRO #MorrisGaragesIndia #MGMotorIndia @TheJSWGroup pic.twitter.com/AfMjfnCC79 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)