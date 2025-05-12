Japan-based Nissan Motor will reportedly cut more 10,000 employees from its global workforce, adding to the previous layoffs of 10,000. In total, the Nissan layoffs round will affect 20,000 global employees, 15% of the automobile giant's total staff. The Japanese automobile giant warned that it would witness a USD 4.74 billion to USD 5.08 billion in loss in the financial year that ended in March because of impairment charges. Layoffs 2025: Paramount Global, Warner Bros Discovery, CNN and Other Media and Entertainment Giants To Announce Fresh Rounds of Layoffs This Year.

Japan's Nissan Motor Laying Off 20,000 Jobs Globally Amid Financial Losses

BREAKING: Nissan to cut a total of 20,000 jobs — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)