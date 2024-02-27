Skoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer says the company sold more than 8,66,000 cars globally, an 18.5% increase compared to the previous year. Czech-based automobile manufacturer also announced its plans with India. In its official post, Skoda Auto India said, "Škoda Auto has announced its New Era in India, aiming to strengthen India's role in its global growth story. This new chapter will be underlined by its entry into the largest segment in the Indian market - the compact SUV category." The company is also said to have expanded its customer touchpoints regarding its compact SUV by over 100% since 2021. The company said that the compact SUV has been conceptualised for new India. Xiaomi SU7 Unveiled at MWC 2024; Check Design, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Electric Sedan From Xiaomi.

