2025 Skoda Kodiaq will launch today in India on April 17, 2025, following its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The SUV may be offered in two variants, which is expected to include Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K). Bookings will open today, while deliveries may begin from May 2. 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be priced between INR 45 lakh and INR 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Kodiaq will likely come in seven colour options. It may feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and will offer features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and nine airbags. 2025 Honda Dio Launched in India With OBD-2B Compliance, Improved Fuel Efficiency and Upgrades; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Kodiaq 2025 Launch Today in India

Crafted to redefine. The all-new Škoda Kodiaq is almost here - more in every way. Just 1 day to go. Bookings open tomorrow, 17th April 2025#SkodaKodiaq #SkodaIndia #LetsExplore pic.twitter.com/KHe31FeXuH — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) April 16, 2025

