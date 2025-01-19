Skoda has revealed its Vision 7S concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which showcases a futuristic design and technology. The Skoda Vision 7S concept will offer a driving range of over 600 Km on a single charge and will support 200kW fast charging capability. The Vision 7S concept features a premium interior layout with three rows of seats and a child seat anchorage to optimise space for passengers. The 7-seater SUV based on the Vision 7S concept is expected to enter production by 2026. Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class Unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 (See Pics).

Skoda Vision 7S Concept Unveiled at Auto Expo 2025

Say hello to the future of driving with the Škoda Vision 7S! 🚗💡 Over 600 km of range, 200 kW fast charging, and an interior that’s as smart as it looks. Ready to drive the future? Let’s go!⚡️#BharatMobility2025 #SkodaIndia #SkodaAtBharatMobility #SkodaVision7S #LetsExplore pic.twitter.com/BjGIc6yGsu — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) January 19, 2025

