2025 Skoda Kodiaq will launch in India on April 17, 2025 (tomorrow) with new interior, design changes, added safety and features and more. The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to offer the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 4-cylinder engine capable of achieving 190 PS power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated with a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox). The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq price in India is expected to be around INR 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Ahead of the launch of this mid-sized crossover SUV, Skoda said that bookings would open tomorrow. The new Skoda Kodiaq comes in Sport Line and L&K variants with a seven-seat layout. It’s now longer by 61mm, featuring a sculpted bonnet, hexagonal grille, and sleek split Matrix LED headlights. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About VW’s New SUV Launched in India.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV Launching Tomorrow, on April 15, 2025 in India

Crafted to redefine. The all-new Škoda Kodiaq is almost here - more in every way. Just 1 day to go. Bookings open tomorrow, 17th April 2025#SkodaKodiaq #SkodaIndia #LetsExplore pic.twitter.com/KHe31FeXuH — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) April 16, 2025

