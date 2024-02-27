New Delhi, February 27: Xiaomi has made an entry into the electric vehicle market with the unveiling of its first electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, at the Mobile World Congress 2024. At the MWC 2024 event, Xiaomi has showcased its highly anticipated Xiaomi Car, the SU7 sedan to a global audience for the first time. The Xiaomi SU7 is expected to be a high-performance electric sedan that might combine luxury with advanced technology. The Xiaomi SU7 will likely come under the premium electric vehicle segment and might be a competitor for brands like Tesla.

The design of the Xiaomi SU7 comes with an aggressive design. The electric sedan from Xiaomi features sharp headlights and LED lighting. The rear part of the Xiaomi SU7 boasts sportier taillights connected by an LED strip. The side view of the Xiaomi SU7 is enhanced with large 19 and 20-inch wheels. BYD Seal Specifications Leaked, Launch Set on March 5; Know More Details of Upcoming BYD Auto Electric Vehicle in India.

Xiaomi SU7 Unveiled at MWC 2024

Dive into the future with the stunning #XiaomiSU7 at #MWC24! 🚙Witness innovation that inspires and designs that sparkle. 📍Make your way to Hall 3 | 3M10, it's a glimpse into tomorrow. #HumanCarHome pic.twitter.com/hf5GyfPMG4 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 26, 2024

Xiaomi SU7 Range, Specifications, and Features

As per a report of English Jagran, the Xiaomi SU7 comes with a choice of battery options to suit different driving needs. The standard 73.6kWh battery might provide a range of 668km. The electric sedan from Xiaomi is also expected to come with a 101kWh battery that might deliver a range of up to 800km on a single charge. The rear-wheel-drive version of Xiaomi SU7 is rumoured to deliver a maximum output of 299ps and the dual motor all-wheel-drive model of the car is expected to deliver a power of 673ps. Hyundai Creta N Line To Launch on March 11 in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

The Xiaomi SU7 is rumoured to hit a top speed of 165mph (approximately 265km/h) and might go from 0-60mph (approximately 0-100km/h) in 2.78 seconds, as per a report of Times Now. The Xiaomi SU7 is also expected to be equipped with advanced technologies. The car might include connectivity options, a 25-speaker audio setup, adaptive cruise control, an entertainment system and parking assistance.

