Skoda India has announced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador. It is expected to strengthen Skoda's presence in the Indian market by using Ranveer Singh's popularity. As a brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh will feature in various marketing campaigns. Ranveer Singh is known for his energetic performances and diverse roles in Bollywood movies. The Automaker said, "India, buckle up. This drive is about to get legendary." It will likely connect with a broad audience to enhance Skoda's brand appeal. 2025 TVS Ronin Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About New TVS Motorcycle.

Skoda India Welcomes Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh As Brand Ambassador

130 years of global legacy. 25 iconic years in India. Welcoming our first-ever brand Superstar, @RanveerOfficial to the Škoda family.💚 India, buckle up. This drive is about to get legendary.#SkodaBrandSuperstar #SkodaIndia pic.twitter.com/ztS756ZvP5 — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)