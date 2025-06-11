Tesla tentatively plans to begin offering rides in its self-driving robotaxis to the public on June 22. In a post shared on June 11, 2025, Musk confirmed the date but said it could change. He explained that the company is being “super paranoid about safety,” so the timeline might shift. The announcement comes as Tesla continues to push its self-driving technology, and Tesla robotaxi playing a central role in these efforts. Recently, Model Y robotaxi was seen testing on the roads of Austin, Texas, without a driver. Musk further said, ‘First Tesla that drives itself from factory end of line all the way to a customer house is June 28.” Tesla Robotaxi Trials: Tesla's Driverless Model Y Robotaxi Begins Public Tests in Austin, Elon Musk Reacts (Watch Video).

Tesla Robotaxi Rides Tentatively To Start on June 22

Tentatively, June 22. We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift. First Tesla that drives itself from factory end of line all the way to a customer house is June 28. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

