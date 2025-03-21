Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently spoke out about the attacks on his electric vehicle company, which included allegations of cars and dealerships being set on fire. Musk said, "Tesla is a peaceful company. We have never done anything harmful. I have never done anything harmful. I have only done productive things." Recently, two activists from the environmental group "Last Generation" are said to have vandalised a Tesla dealership in Montreal, Canada. The act was part of their protest against "climate denial." To enhance security, Musk said, "Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores." Tesla Sentry Mode can record videos of anyone trying to harm the vehicle. Musk stated, "Bad news for criminals," highlighting the feature that "Tesla Sentry Mode captures video of anyone attempting to harm it." Tesla said, "Actually, at least 7 cameras all around each of our cars." The Sentry Mode alerts its users and records potential threats. The video footage is not shared with Tesla, instead, it is saved locally and remains within the vehicle. ‘Tesla Is a Peaceful Company’: Elon Musk Alleges Violent Attacks on Tesla's Electric Vehicles Were Part of Coordinated Plan, Says Larger Forces at Work.

Elon Musk Says ‘Tesla Is a Peaceful Company’

"Tesla is a peaceful company. We've never done anything awful. I've never done anything awful. I've only done productive things. I think there are larger forces at work as well I mean I don't know who's funding it and who's coordinating it because this is crazy." pic.twitter.com/FlBkP4FNDT — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 19, 2025

Tesla Dealership Vandalised in Canada

NEW: Canadian Climate Change group vandalizes a Tesla dealership in Montreal Canada to protest against "climate denial." The Climate Change freaks are now vandalizing the top electric vehicle company in the world. You can't make this up. The protesters blamed *Tesla,* an EV and… pic.twitter.com/XaTC3oqbDu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Tesla Has Ramped Up Security and Activated Sentry Mode on All Vehicles at Stores’

Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores https://t.co/3HwUgE8ZoF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Tesla Sentry Mode Captures Video of Anyone Attempting To Harm It’

Tesla Sentry Mode captures video of anyone attempting to harm it. Bad news for criminals. https://t.co/XiJZ2dgmy0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

At Least 7 Cameras All Around Each of Tesla Cars

Actually, at least 7 cameras all around each of our cars 👋 — Tesla (@Tesla) March 20, 2025

