Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke about the violent attacks on his EV firm and alleged that the burning of the electric cars and shooting was part of a coordinated plan. The tech billionaire said, "Tesla is a peaceful company. We've never done anything awful. I've never done anything awful. I've only done productive things." He also claimed that there were larger forces at work and said he could not know who would fund and coordinate such attacks. Elon Musk said, "I think there is some kind of mental illness thing going on." Violent Attacks on Tesla Dealerships Spike as Elon Musk Takes Prominent Role in Donald Trump White House.

Tesla Attacks Were Part of Coordinated Plan, Claimed Elon Musk

"Tesla is a peaceful company. We've never done anything awful. I've never done anything awful. I've only done productive things. I think there are larger forces at work as well I mean I don't know who's funding it and who's coordinating it because this is crazy." pic.twitter.com/FlBkP4FNDT — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)