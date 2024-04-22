Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition has been unveiled in India, and it has manual and automatic gearbox options. The new Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is reportedly based on a 4x2 diesel variant of the SUV. According to Autocar India, it offers a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. The manual transmission reportedly generates a maximum of 204hp and 420Nm torque. On the other hand, the automatic transmission provides 204bhp maximum power and 500Nm torque. Combining the performance with features, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition offers black alloy wheels, TPMS, spoilers on the front and rear bumpers, wireless charging options, and auto-folding mirrors. Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition price in India has not been revealed yet; however, it might be around the cost of a standard Toyota Fortuner 4x2, which ranges from Rs 35.93 lakh to Rs 38.21. For comparison, the Fortuner Legender price starts from Rs 43.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for automatic transmission and a 2.8-litre 4x2 model. Mahindra XUV3XO To Launch on April 29; Know About Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV From Mahindra.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Launched in India, Price Yet To Be Announced:

