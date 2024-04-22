New Delhi, April 22: Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to launch its new SUV, the Mahindra XUV3XO in India, The Mahindra XUV3XO will be launched on April 29. This highly anticipated launch has generated considerable interest in the auto industry. The SUV is expected to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.

As per a report of English Jagran, Mahindra to launch XUV3XO on April 29. The upcoming SUV is anticipated to bring unique features and specifications to set it apart from its competitors and will likely enhance the driving experience of its customers. Auto enthusiasts and customers might be eager to learn more about the new SUV from Mahindra Auto. Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Revealed; Check Design, Specifications and Features.

Mahindra XUV3XO Design

The Mahindra XUV3X0 is expected to come with a modern design. The front and rear designs of the SUV might include new lighting features that may arrive with the XUV3XO. The front and rear of the Mahindra XUV3XO are expected to feature a new grille and headlamp setup with an LED projector and LED daytime running lights. The rear end of the SUV is expected to have LED tail lights connected by a sleek LED strip.

Mahindra XUV3XO Specifications and Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO interior design is also expected to have a lot of enhancements. This is anticipated to provide a more luxurious feel inside the cabin of the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The cabin will likely feature an AdrenoX operating system, a touchscreen infotainment system with a larger display, a large panoramic sunroof and a fully digital instrument cluster. 2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV Interior Teased Ahead of India Launch.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Additionally, the Mahindra XUV3XO is expected to be equipped with various safety features, like disc brakes for all wheels, ABS, seven airbags, disc brakes for all wheels, parking sensors and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).