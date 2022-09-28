The Union Government on Wednesday approved a 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the central government employees and pensioners, said reports. With this hike, the beneficiaries will now get 38 percent DA. Over 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners get benefitted from the DA hike. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

DA Hike Confirmed:

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों का 4 फ़ीसदी महंगाई भत्ता बढ़ा। — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 28, 2022

Centre Raises DA by 4%:

Central Govt employees DA hiked by 4% — Ajaya Sharma (@Ajaya_buddy) September 28, 2022

Check Tweet:

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट में केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों का महंगाई भत्ता 4% बढ़ा कैबिनेट से रेलवे कर्मचारियों के लिए 78 दिन का बोनस मंजूर गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना 3 महीने बढ़ाने की मंजूरी केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते में बढ़ोतरी को मंजूरी DA में 4% बढ़ोतरी को भी कैबिनेट से मंजूरी मिली। — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) September 28, 2022

