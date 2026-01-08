Urmila Sanawar, actress and wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, on Thursday, January 8, arrived at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Haridwar to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. This comes a day after the Delhi High Court directed the takedown of social media posts within 24 hours linking BJP leader Dushyant Gautam to the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a resort receptionist, in Uttarakhand. Sanawar alleged that a “VIP”, who sought sexual favours, was a senior political leader and released a clip in which former BJP legislator Suresh Rathore is purportedly heard naming Gautam and another senior party leader as the alleged VIPs for whom Bhandari was allegedly being forced to provide sexual favours on the night of the murder. Gautam filed a defamation suit against Sanawar, former BJP lawmaker Suresh Rathore, two political parties, and Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal for linking him to the murder. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: BJP Leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam Files Case Against Former MLA Suresh Rathore, Actress Urmila Sanawar and Multiple Political Parties.

Urmila Sanawar Appears Before SIT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)