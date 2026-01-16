Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) stocks opened on a positive note today, January 16, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) were trading at INR 143.83 and rose by INR 1.06 or 0.74 per cent in early trade. It is worth noting that stocks of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) saw their 52-week high of INR 182.70 on September 23 last year and 52-week low of INR 91.99 on January 14 this year. Yes Bank Share Price Today, January 16, 2026: Stocks of Yes Bank Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Power Share Price Today, January 16, 2026

Stocks of Adani Power opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

