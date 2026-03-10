Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (NSE: BDL) edged lower on Tuesday, March 10. The stock was trading at INR 1,328.40, down INR 7.10 or 0.53%, at around 10:10 am IST on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The defence PSU witnessed mild selling pressure during early trade as investors remained cautious amid recent volatility in defence stocks. Bharat Dynamics remains a key player in India’s missile manufacturing sector, and the stock continues to attract investor attention due to strong order books and defence sector growth. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound as US Indicates Iran War Nearing End; Crude Oil Prices Fall.

BDL Share Price Today, March 10

