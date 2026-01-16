Shares of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) opened in the green today, January 16. As soon as the stock market opened for business, stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) were trading at INR 23.36 and grew by INR 0.41 or 1.79 per cent. Notably, shares of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 24.30 and INR 16.02 on October 10, 2025 and March 12, 2025. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 16, 2026: Infosys, Jio Financial and Transrail Lighting Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, January 16, 2026

Shares of Yes Bank opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

