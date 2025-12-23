Shares of Ambuja Cements (NSE: AMBUJACEM) rose by 2.02% in early trade on Tuesday, December 23. The Infosys (NSE: AMBUJACEM) shares gained by INR 10.90 and were trading at INR 550.85 on December 23. ACC's board has approved a merger with parent Ambuja Cements, under which Ambuja will issue 328 shares for every 100 ACC shares held. The amalgamation aims to create a single, scaled cement platform under the Adani Group and is subject to NCLT and regulatory approvals. Ola Electric Share Price Today, December 22: Ola Electric Mobility Limited Stocks Open in Green As Stock Market Opens for Business.

