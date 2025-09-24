Shares of Canara Bank Ltd (NSE: CANBK) continued their strong momentum on Wednesday, September 24, hitting a 52-week high during early trade. The stock opened at INR 122.70 against Tuesday’s close of INR 121.90, and by 10:10 AM, it was trading at INR 124.05, up 1.76%, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains. Canara Bank has risen around 10.49% in the past month, outperforming the broader Nifty Bank index, which gained 0.68% over the same period. With the 52-week high at INR 124.28 and a low of INR 78.60, the stock remains in focus among market participants looking for mid-cap banking opportunities. Swiggy Share Price Today, September 24: Swiggy Shares Dip 1.05% to INR 444.50 After Divesting 11.8% Stake in Rapido; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Canara Bank Share Price Today, September 24:

Canara Bank Share Price Today

