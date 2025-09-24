Shares of Swiggy Ltd (NSE: SWIGGY) dipped on Wednesday, September 24, following the company’s divestment of its 11.8% stake in Rapido to strategic investors. The stock opened at INR 458.20, up from its previous close of INR 449.20, but by 9:55 AM, it was trading at INR 444.50, down 1.05% in early trade. According to exchange filings on September 23, Swiggy sold shares to Dutch investment firm Prosus NV and WestBridge Capital for a total of INR 2,400 crore, with Prosus’s subsidiary MIH Investments One BV acquiring INR 1,968 crore worth and WestBridge taking INR 431.5 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of INR 617.30 and a 52-week low of INR 297.00, indicating moderate volatility in recent months. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 24, 2025: Swiggy, Infosys, HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Swiggy Share Price Today, September 24:

Swiggy Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

