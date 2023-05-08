Due to difficulties in the edtech environment, online math class startup Cuemath has eliminated an unspecified number of positions and services. Initial reports suggest that 100 of the startup's 800 total jobs across all departments have been impacted by the decision. Vivek Sunder, the company's current CEO, will move into an advisory role, according to the company's founder and chairman Manan Khurma, who posted the news on LinkedIn. As the next CEO of the business, Khurma will take over. Layoffs in Bishop Fox: US-Based Cybersecurity Firm Throws Lavish Party for Employees, Then Fires 13% of Its Workforce.

Cuemath Lays Off Nearly 100 Employees

War time CEO = founder Cuemath has laid of 15% or about 100 employees, @moneycontrolcom reports. Founder Manan Khurma returns as CEO https://t.co/22MAtusQ5I https://t.co/RN92FTpJvX — Aditi Shrivastava (@AditiS90) May 8, 2023

