Amazon layoffs have reportedly begun, reportedly affecting around 14,000 employees, including those in senior positions. According to a user named Prapti on X, “My friend from Amazon told me how she saw an entire team, including the manager, being laid off right in front of her eyes within seconds. The way they had to leave the office was heartbreaking.” She further claimed that the Amazon layoffs were extensive, with an entire team being laid off. Prapti added that the testing teams for Q3 and Q4 were the first to be affected, and Amazon collected their laptops immediately from the team. As per reports, Amazon confirmed plans to cut approximately 14,000 roles as part of its full-scale transition into the AI era. The company stated that it aims to become leaner and faster through increased use of automation, artificial intelligence, and cloud innovation. General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automaker To Cut 1,200 Jobs at EV Plant in Detroit, To Halt Battery Cell Production in Tennessee and Ohio.

Amazon Layoffs Begin, Affect Testing Teams Q3 and Q4

My friend from Amazon told me how she saw an entire team, including the manager get laid off right in front of her eyes within seconds. The way they had to leave the office was heartbreaking. These Amazon layoffs are massive, entire orgs just wiped out. The testing teams Q3 and… — Prapti (@praptichilling) October 29, 2025

