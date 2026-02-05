Shashi Tharoor’s son, Ishaan Tharoor, announced on X that he was among the employees laid off by The Washington Post. He said that he and most of the newspaper’s international staff were affected in a major restructuring and expressed heartbreak over the loss of his long-time colleagues and collaborators, noting nearly 12 years of working together on global affairs coverage. He highlighted the launch of the popular WorldView column in January 2017, which aimed to help readers understand international issues and America’s role in them, and thanked its half a million loyal subscribers. The layoffs, which affected a significant portion of the international team, drew widespread sympathy from journalists and criticism of the decision as short-sighted for the outlet’s global reporting strength. Tharoor also shared a sombre image of the newsroom captioned, “A bad day.” Washington Post Layoffs: Jeff Bezos-Owned Newspaper Cuts One-Third of Workforce Amid Declining Traffic and Business Model Overhaul.

Shahi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Tharoor Impacted by The Washington Post Layoffs

I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents… — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 4, 2026

'A Bad Day', Says Ishaan Tharoor

A bad day pic.twitter.com/cIX8rIjJPu — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 4, 2026

