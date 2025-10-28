America's multinational technology company Amazon will start layoffs of over 30,000 employees starting from today, October 28. According to a report in Reuters, the e-commerce giant is planning to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning Tuesday. It is reported that the move is aimed at compensating for the overhiring which Amazon did during the peak demand of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news was confirmed by three people familiar with the matter. It is also learnt that the figure of 30,000 jobs being cut represents a small percentage of Amazon's 1.55 million total employees, but nearly 10 per cent of its roughly 350,000 corporate employees. Notably, the 30,000 corporate job cuts would mark Amazon's largest job cut since late 2022. Amazon Layoffs Coming? E-Commerce Giant May Replace Over 5,00,000 Jobs With Robots by 2033; ‘AI and Robots Will Replace All Jobs’, Elon Musk Reacts.

Amazon To Cut As Many as 30,000 Jobs

BREAKING: Amazon to start layoff of over 30,000 employees starting from tomorrow — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

