General Motors will cut nearly 3,300 jobs at its EV and battery plants across the United States. The US-based automaker on Wednesday, October 29, said that it will cut US electric vehicle and battery production and 1,200 factory jobs at its EV plant in Detroit. Additionally, General Motors will cut 550 jobs at the Ohio battery plant due to slowing electric vehicle demand in the United States. As per a report in Reuters, the Detroit automaker further said that it will halt battery cell production at its two US joint-venture battery plants in Tennessee and Ohio in January 2026 for about six months. GM also said that they will temporarily lay off about 1,550 workers at the battery factories. General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automaker Cuts 200 CAD Engineers at Michigan Tech Campus Citing Business Conditions, Not Performance.

General Motors To Cut 1,200 Jobs at Detroit EV Plant

