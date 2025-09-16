Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (NSE: IDEA) slipped on Tuesday, September 16, despite reporting revenue growth for the fiscal year. The stock opened at INR 8.23, up slightly from its previous close of INR 8.14, but by 10:36 AM, it was trading at INR 7.90, down 2.83% in early trade. The decline comes even as the company posted a consolidated revenue of INR 43,571.30 crore for FY25, up from INR 42,651.70 crore in FY24, though it recorded a net loss of INR 27,385.20 crore. Vodafone Idea’s P/E ratio stands at -1.70 and P/B ratio at -0.69, reflecting ongoing profitability challenges. The stock’s 52-week high is INR 13.50 (September 16, 2024), while the 52-week low is INR 6.12 (August 14, 2025). Transrail Share Price Today, September 16: Transrail Shares Dip 0.56% Despite Securing INR 421 Crore Orders From Africa; Check Latest Price on NSE.

