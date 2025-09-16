Shares of Transrail Lighting Ltd (NSE: TRANSRAILL) edged lower on Tuesday, September 16, despite fresh international orders. The stock opened at INR 819.45, up from its previous close of INR 799.40, but by 10:20 AM, it was trading at INR 794.95, down 0.56% in early trade. The decline comes even as the EPC company secured new orders worth INR 421 crore, including a major transmission line contract in a new African country, pushing its FY26 order inflows beyond INR 3,500 crore, marking a 78% YoY growth. The stock remains below its 52-week high of INR 855.80 recorded on August 13, 2025, while the 52-week low stands at INR 394.55 from April 7, 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 16, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro and NTPC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Transrail Power Share Price Today, September 16:

Transrail Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

