Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (NSE: INDHOTEL) traded marginally higher at INR 837.30 in early trade on April 16, marking a 0.11% gain from the previous close. The Tata Group company opened at INR 845.00, inching closer to its 52-week high of INR 894.90. The uptick follows Motilal Oswal's reaffirmed "Buy" rating with a target price of INR 950, citing a strong growth outlook. Analysts highlight growth catalysts, including increased ARR, corporate rate hikes, and robust demand-supply dynamics. FY25 saw Indian Hotels expand its portfolio to 380 hotels with 26 openings and 74 new signings. The company's aggressive expansion and value unlocking through new brands continue to attract investor optimism. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 16, 2025: IndusInd Bank, IREDA and Gensol Engineering Among Shares That May Remain in the Spotlight on Wednesday.

Indian Hotels Share Price Today, April 16:

Indian Hotels Share Price Today (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

