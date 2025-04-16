Mumbai, April 16: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks as soon as the stock market opens for business today, April 16. During Wednesday's trading session, several shares will be in focus. As traders and market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks, we take a look at the list of stocks which are likely to be in the spotlight during today's trading session. A total of five stocks are expected to be in focus today, and these are IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), ICICI Lombard (NSE: ICICIGI), ICICI Prudential Life (NSE: ICICIPRULI), Gensol Engineering (NSE: GENSOL) and Indian Renewable Energy (NSE: IREDA).

Of all the shares mentioned above, only four stocks ended their Tuesday's trading session in green. IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK) closed at INR 735.50 and saw a rise of INR 46, whereas ICICI Lombard (NSE: ICICIGI) ended its day at INR 1,832.00 after witnessing INR 113.40 growth. Similarly, stocks of ICICI Prudential Life (NSE: ICICIPRULI) and Indian Renewable Energy (NSE: IREDA) also ended on a positive note. Antique Stock Broking Pays Rs 29.25 Lakh to Settle Front-running Trade Case with Sebi.

While Indian Renewable Energy (NSE: IREDA) saw a rise of INR 13.96 and closed at INR 168.16, the stock of ICICI Prudential Life (NSE: ICICIPRULI) rose by INR 19.55 before closing its April 15 trading day at INR 572.50. That said, Gensol Engineering (NSE: GENSOL) stock ended its day on a negative note on Tuesday, April 15. At the end of the closing day, Gensol Engineering (NSE: GENSOL) was trading at INR 129 after seeing a fall of INR 3.66 or 2.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock markets made a stunning comeback on Tuesday, April 15, as the single-day rally is said to have added a massive INR 10.9 lakh crore to investors’ wealth. The stock market saw a powerful rally during Tuesday's trading session as the Sensex surged over 1,570 points and Nifty jumped past 22,300. According to a report in Livemint, Tuesday's trading session also saw 91 stocks hitting their 52-week high. Indian Stock Markets End Higher on Global Cues, US Tech Tariff Relief Boosts Sentiment.

These stocks include Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo), Coromandel International Ltd, and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. In a similar way, 49 stocks, including Sheela Foam Ltd, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd, and Salona Cotspin Ltd, among others, touched 52-week lows.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).